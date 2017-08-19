MIAMI (WSVN) - With the first day of school just around the corner, many South Florida organizations are making sure students are ready by hosting generous giveaways.

As excitement built to get back to the books, children received school supplies and more at several events across the region this weekend.

For the seventh year, the Style Saves event pulled out all the stops, offering face painting, arts and crafts, and even dance classes there for about 4,000 Miami-Dade children getting a little something extra for the first day of school, Monday.

Orientation is an effective way for new and returning student to become familiarized with the upcoming school year. Harbordale Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale hosted one of many across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“We’ve got some really great socials coming up,” said a Harbordale spokesperson.

Giveaways attracted big crowds and big smiles on the final weekend of summer for many South Florida students.

In Lauderhill, police and Service4Smiles are teamed up for their second annual giveaway of backpacks and shoes. “It’s called Sneakers for Shorties, and pretty much, we’ve collected 500 pairs of sneakers by random donations, various companies who’ve donated sneakers to give back, both used and new, to give back to the kids who are going back to school for the 2017-2018 school year,” said Ronnie Hall with Service4Smiles.

Families took advantage of last-minute deal as they wrapped up their back-to-school shopping. 7News captured large crowds at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Saturday.

For children living in shelters with their families, heading back to school can be especially challenging.

Eneida M. Hartner Elementary School in Wynwood was transformed into a bazaar featuring all the items needed to start the school year right. The school serves four homeless shelters. As many as 150 students and their parents turned out for the event.

Upgrades inside & out…new technology in classrooms, science labs, play court improvements, drop-off and parking areas. #GOBProgress pic.twitter.com/XakWF0ENyp — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 19, 2017

Meanwhile, less than 48 hours until students, staff and administrators are all heading back to class, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made some early rounds at the Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Miami. “Dozens and dozens of renovations across Miami-Dade that kids will walk into for the very first time,” he said. “New technology and new interactive boards in every single classroom, Wi-Fi, new books. Everything is new, everything is fresh

Carvalho said this school experienced quite the turnaround in the last few years. “This year it’s opening its doors as an ‘A’ rated school,” he said, “From an ‘F’ four years ago to an ‘A’ this year.”

