Girl home from hospital after being bitten by dog in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl is home from the hospital Wednesday after she was bitten by a dog in Southwest Miami-Dade the day before.

Video shows the 7-year-old girl arriving home after an overnight stay at the hospital.

According to family members, the bite was the result of an accident. According to the child’s grandmother, the 10-year-old dog is not aggressive and the girl was playing ball with the canine when she was bit.

“The dog’s perfect. They were playing around,” the girl’s father said.

Animal services did not remove the dog because he has his papers and a chip. Instead, the dog was taken away in a family member’s car to go live with the girl’s aunt.

The grandmother also said the girl had a small procedure done and is now recovering at home.

