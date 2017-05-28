Girl drowns in pool at North Lauderdale home

A Memorial Day weekend house party ended in tragedy after, authorities said, a 5-year-old girl drowned in a North Lauderdale swimming pool, Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the incident took place along the 7200 block of Southwest Fifth Street, just before 5 p.m. They said the victim got into the swimming pool without anyone noticing.

5 yr old girl drowns in pool at N. Lauderdale Memorial Day Weekend party. Police say child got into pool without anyone noticing. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 29, 2017

BSO deputies remained at the scene late Sunday night.

Officials continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.