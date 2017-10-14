Girl dies after falling from cruise ship deck at PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 8-year-old girl who had fallen from a deck on board a cruise ship docked at PortMiami has died, officials said.

According to statement from Carnival Cruise Line, the young victim was on a deck on the Carnival Glory’s interior atrium when she fell to a lower deck, Saturday, at around 8:15 a.m.

The ship’s command contacted Miami-Dade Police, which was on site.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed the child in extremely critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The ship was arriving at PortMiami at the time of the incident.

Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate.

