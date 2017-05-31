Giant gator captured on camera taking stroll through Big Cypress

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — It’s not all that uncommon to spot alligators in Florida, but the sheer size of one in Big Cypress National Preserve is quite a sight to behold.

Carol Gowning, who works at Big Cypress Gallery Adventures, captured close-up video of “Snaggletooth” out on a stroll.

“We see Snaggletooth around every couple of weeks, and he returns especially for his annual ‘love fest’ with Big Momma,” Gowning told Fox 13.

Gowning says “Big Momma” is a female alligator in the area who recently had 32 babies — with more on the way.

Big Cypress Gallery Adventures is located west of Miami-Dade County on Tamiami Trail.

