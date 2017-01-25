Get a free Shake Shack burger by downloading app

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re a die-hard Shake Shack fan, this one’s for you: To celebrate the debut of Shake Shack’s first mobile ordering app, the Miami-favorite will be giving away a free ShackBurger to each guest who downloads the app.

Shake Shack announced, Wednesday, the first-ever mobile ordering Shack App, which is available for iOS users nationwide. With the new Shack App, guests can pick their food, choose an available pickup time, and it will be cooked-to-order and timed to their arrival.

To celebrate the debut of the app, Shake Shack is giving away a free single ShackBurger to each guest who downloads the app, redeemable at any U.S. Shake Shack (except airports, stadiums and ballparks) until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

To get a free ShackBurger, guests simply need to download the Shack App, create an account and use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout.

Get App-y! Download the #ShackApp & create an account before 2/28 to use the code "shackappy" for a burger on us: https://t.co/FvJ60b7ToK pic.twitter.com/9YkTnFMR3r — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) January 23, 2017

“The Shack App brings a whole new way to experience Shake Shack for our guests—meeting them where they are, when they want, on their terms,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack. “Our initial test and roll out have gone very smoothly, and I am thrilled to share that you can now order ahead at nearly all of our U.S. Shacks.”

The app also features a food allergy tracker, lets users know about events, promos and seasonal items, and even lets you spy on the original Madison Square Park location in New York City through the Shack Cam feature.

The app is not yet available on Android devices, but the company says one is in the works.

You can find Shake Shack in Coral Gables, Miami Beach, and Boca Raton. For directions and hours, click here.

For more information on the app, head to shakeshack.com/app.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.