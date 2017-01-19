German Shepherd rescued after falling from Fort Lauderdale dock

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a German Shepherd after she fell into the Intracoastal Waterway, in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday evening.

The incident created tense moments for Veronica Mina, who was taking care of 7-year-old Dolce, her daughter’s 100-pound white German Shepherd, when the canine fell off the dock and into the water, along the 2800 block of Northeast 55th Place, just after 6 p.m.

“I look at her, and she fell to the water,” said Mina

The distraught dog sitter called her son, Rene Arredondo, then dialed 911. She then tried to seek help from neighbors, but they were not home.

Mina said she then jumped into the water without a specific plan other than to save Dolce. “I knew I had to jump in the water to help her,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Arredondo arrived at the scene shortly after.

Cellphone video captured Dolce paddling to stay afloat as crews tried to pull her out of the water. “Come on, baby! Dolce, come on, baby,” someone is heard saying in the video.

Moments later, crews were able to pull Dolce to safety. “She could’ve easily died today,” Mina said.

Mina showed 7News her scratches, but added she’s grateful for the first responders’ quick actions. “I have a little pain in my legs and in my arms, but I’m happy,” she said. “She is fine.”

Mina has dogs of her own, but after this incident, she said she might retire from dog sitting duties. “It’s hard to take care of three dogs at the same time, so I think this is my last time to take care, so I’m just gonna take care of my dog,” she said.

Family members told 7News that Dolce and two other dogs have fallen off the dock at some point. They are all OK.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.