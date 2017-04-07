Georgia man on Carnival cruise goes overboard near Caribbean

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard officials have begun their search for a person who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship, Friday morning.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson, they received a call at around 5 a.m. that a person went overboard from the Carnival Liberty. The person reportedly fell from the ninth deck of the ship, about 10 miles northwest from Berry Island.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Reco Scott of Decatur, Ga.

A Carnival spokesperson said the ship was transiting between Port Canaveral and Nassau, Bahamas. when the man went overboard.

