Gay couple claims discrimination during Southwest plane boarding

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Naples couple is claiming that Southwest Airlines discriminated against after they were reportedly denied access while boarding a plane.

In a Facebook post, Naples resident Grant Morse said he and his husband were flying into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Buffalo, New York, when, he and his family were not allowed to board during family boarding.

Morse, who was traveling with his husband, three children and elderly mother, said they were stopped and told that only families could board at the time.

Despite explaining that he and his family were a family, Morse said the agent continued to deny them entry and emphasized that “This is for families only.”

Morse and his family were eventually able to board the plane, however he said his family was not able to sit together.

Southwest’s website states, “An adult traveling with a child six years old or younger may board during Family Boarding, which occurs after the “A” group has boarded and before the “B” group begins boarding.”

Morse’s children were all under the age of 6.

According to Fox News, Morse said he understood that the language of the policy could indicate only one adult per child who meets the age restriction is allowed to board during the select window, but he still maintains that the employee did not treat his family respectfully.

As of Monday, a representative from Southwest Airlines was not immediately available to give a comment to Fox News.

