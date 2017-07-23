Gator captured after being spotted near South Beach pier

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A frightening sight on the water made for a memorable day for Miami Beach residents after, officials said, an alligator was spotted swimming near the South Pointe Pier, Sunday morning.

7News viewers sent in cellphone video of the large reptile on the rocks near the jetty as wildlife officials attempted to capture it.

MBPD and @MyFWC always ready for the job. This 🐊 lost its way and was struggling near the S. Pointe jetty. Safely caught no injuries. pic.twitter.com/PpgzdulhzY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2017

According to a viewer, it took at least two hours for Florida Fish and Wildlife crews to take the gator out of the water.

No one was hurt.

Officials have not yet specified what they plan to do with the animal.

