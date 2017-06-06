Gas station purse snatching victim speaks out about robbery

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was dragged when someone attempted to steal her purse while at a Broward gas station is describing the fear she felt during the ordeal.

“My grandchildren could not have a grandmother,” said Patricia Cox, who was dragged by a moving car, late Friday morning right, after pumping gas at a Shell station. “I just think enough is enough, and I think you should be able to go pump gas at a Shell station at 11 o’clock on a Friday morning without being in terror.”

Cox said she was pumping gas at a Shell station on Sheridan Street, west of Interstate 95 when a silver sedan pulled up next to her. Her doors were locked, so the man in the other vehicle broke her window before grabbing her purse.

“They were in my car. They damaged my car. They took my stuff,” she said.

When Cox ran around to try to snatch her purse back, the robber grabbed both her arms, shut the door and took off while dragging her through the parking lot.

“At no time did I think when I went to grab my purse that I was going to get into the situation I got into,” she said. “I didn’t realize I was running until I saw the video.”

She said the robber then tried to grab her phone from her hand.

“It affected me to see something like that in my 17-year career,” said Davie Police Department Detective Johnnie Bennet. “They easily could have let her go.”

The robber eventually let Cox go, and she was badly bruised from the incident. However, she said she would do it all again.

“I was raised where you don’t take what’s not yours. I worked hard all my life, and it was my purse, and he had it, and I went to get it,” she said.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

