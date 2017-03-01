Gas station clerk held at gunpoint; Robber remains at large

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber was caught on camera holding a clerk at gunpoint in Miramar.

According to surveillance video, the robber forced the Mobil gas station clerk to hand over money from the cash register on Tuesday night.

The robber then calmly walked out of the Mobil, located on 79th Street and Riviera Boulevard.

If you have any information on this at-large robber, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

