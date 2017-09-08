Gas remains scarce in South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Driving to the 7-Eleven near State Road 7 and Griffin Road, commuters are usually met with pumps full of gas. However, two days before Hurricane Irma’s expected landfall in South Florida, those same commuters were met with not even a drop of fuel.

South Floridians that have chosen to stay instead of evacuating have braced long lines at gas stations that have even 20 cents of gas left because, in the wake of a potential Category 4 storm, there’s no telling exactly how long these stations will remain without gasoline.

Propane and water were also sold out at many gas stations, and employees were unable to say whether they’d replenish stock before Irma hits.

On Thursday, oil tankers were seen being escorted by Florida Highway Patrol officers, getting fuel to gas stations in need. One man said he got the last bit of gas at a Chevron near Federal Highway.

“I guess nice guys finish last for once, I guess,” said the man. “I got really lucky. I just did a U-turn here and I pulled up around back and this ended up being the only gas pump with gas.”

But, on Friday morning, many residents found themselves out of luck just two days before Irma.

If you’re still looking for supplies and need a list of essentials, click here.

