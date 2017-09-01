Gas prices rising in Harvey’s wake

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As gas prices began to rise in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, prices are now rising in other parts of the country, including South Florida.

The average price of gas in Florida is currently at $2.49, with the national average being at $2.53.

“I was — I was like, ‘Wow,'” said Carlos Rodriguez when he was asked if he was shocked about the higher prices.

“I drove from Birmingham. I drove 775 miles — this costs me about 200 bucks, it’s ridiculous,” said Lisa Osbourne.

While higher gas prices may frustrate motorists, the effects extend beyond the road. Airline passengers can expect more expensive tickets to account for more expensive jet fuel.

Texas oil refineries have been affected by the storm, causing a ripple effect onto the rest of the country.

“Why pay such a high price for it when we need it?” asked Rodriguez.

Prices are expected to continue to rise until Texas begins to recover.

