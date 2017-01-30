Gas line erupts in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Homes in an area of Northwest Miami-Dade have been evacuated after a gas line erupted.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, homes located near 17811 N.W. 80th Ave. have been evacuated due to the nearby broken gas line.

Authorities with MDFR have marked this situation as an “explosive alert.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.