Gas line break in Aventura causes road closure, traffic delays

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Drivers in Aventura are facing a longer commute than usual after, officials said, a gas line break forced a road to close in the middle of the afternoon rush, Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene in the area of Northeast 190th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard as crews worked on the rupture.

Authorities shut down Northeast 190th Street, between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 29th Avenue. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.