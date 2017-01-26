Gas leak in Lauderdale Lakes causes businesses to evacuate

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak behind a Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza caused nearby businesses to evacuate, Thursday morning.
Fire rescue responded to the scene, located along State Road 7 near Oakland Park Boulevard.
For their safety, several businesses were evacuated due to the leak.
Officials said the leak was caused by a construction crew.
Repair work is now underway.
