Gas leak in Lauderdale Lakes causes businesses to evacuate

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak behind a Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza caused nearby businesses to evacuate, Thursday morning.

Fire rescue responded to the scene, located along State Road 7 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

For their safety, several businesses were evacuated due to the leak.

Officials said the leak was caused by a construction crew.

Repair work is now underway.

