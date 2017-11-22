Gas leak in Davie shuts down University Drive, near I-595

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Davie has brought traffic to a standstill on University Drive, south of Interstate 595.

Davie Fire Rescue officials responded to the gas leak, Wednesday, which forced the closure of all lanes on University Drive, near I-595.

Lanes have been closed in both directions as firefighters work to cap the leak.

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.

