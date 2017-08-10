Gas leak closes roadway in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to the scene of a gas leak in the area of 301 N. University Drive in Pembroke Pines, Thursday.

According to police, as of 11:35 a.m., the roadway was blocked, and the gas company was en route.

Officials said a contractor was digging and cut a two-inch gas line. The gas line has been secured, but it will be a few hours before the roadway reopens.

The incident is affecting a few of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.