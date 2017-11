DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Davie has been capped after it brought traffic to a standstill on University Drive, south of Interstate 595.

Davie Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene, Wednesday, which forced the closure of all lanes on University.

Lanes have reopened after they were closed in both directions as firefighters worked to cap the leak.

