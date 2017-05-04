Garbage truck fire causing delays on Turnpike near Bird Road

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Bird Road, Thursday afternoon, forcing the shutdown of multiple lanes.

Officials shut down all of the northbound lanes for a short time, but one lane has since been reopened.

The southbound lanes are also experiencing onlooker delays, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials noted.

No one was injured, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

