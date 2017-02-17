Game over? House speaker sues Florida Lottery over contract

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran wants a court to block a massive new contract the Florida Lottery approved last fall.

Corcoran on Friday filed a lawsuit in a Leon County court against the state’s lottery secretary for approving a 13-year contract with IGT Global Solutions worth more than $700 million.

The contract calls for increasing from 2,000 to 5,500 the number of automated ticket machines capable of selling both scratch-off tickets and tickets for games such as Powerball.

Corcoran’s lawsuit maintains that lottery officials broke the law because they approved a contract that exceeds the department’s authorized budget.

Jackie Schutz, a spokeswoman for Scott, said lottery ticket sales have led to money for education. She said it was “not shocking” for Corcoran to sue because he is a “trial lawyer.”

