DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gala held in Davie honored 25 young ladies growing up without father figures, who are excelling in schools and making an impact on their communities.

“I think this is the perfect opportunity to talk, bond and build fostering relationships for the future,” said Miramar Police Chief Dexter Willams.

“You now the role of a father is so important because they see a father as a role model and a source for protection,” Miramar Mayor Williams Messam.

The Saturday night event also awarded two scholarships to students for outstanding essays about the impact of being raised without a dad.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.