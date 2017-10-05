Gainesville Police post about ‘lost’ marijuana plants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in north Florida are looking for the owners of several potted ‘pot’ plants.

Gainesville Police posted a picture of the 10 marijuana plants on the back of a squad car, with the caption, “Did you lose your potted plants near 45th Ave? We’ve got ’em! Claim in person at GPD headquarters.”

Did you lose your potted plants near 45th Ave? We’ve got ‘em! Claim in person at GPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/TD8M5BXren — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) October 5, 2017

The tongue-in-cheek social media post quickly spread, though its unlikely the owners will reclaim their lost property.

Amendment 2 was approved by 71 percent of voters last November, allowing for those who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full-strength medical marijuana. However, recreational marijuana is still not legal in the state.

