G Concourse at FLL closed due to water leak

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A water leak in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has led to the closure of G Concourse in Terminal 4.

A total of four gates have been impacted.

Passengers are being asked to use security checkpoints in Terminal 3 and walk over through the terminal.

The cause of the leaks is currently unknown.

