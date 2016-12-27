FWC possibly discovers body of watercraft rider

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced, Tuesday, that they may have discovered the body of a missing man who fell off a personal watercraft.

Divers and officials were seen on the scene continuing their recovery efforts in the Blue Lagoon, located between the airport and Northwest Seventh Street, off the Dolphin Expressway.

Family members have identified the victim as 32-year-old Manuel Aponte. Aponte is a husband and also a father of a 1-year-old, according to family members.

“We’re broken,” said the victim’s cousin, who wished to be called Sam.

Sam said Monday afternoon was meant to be a fun day on the water before the events became tragic.

According to witnesses, Aponte was riding a personal watercraft with a group when he hit a wave and fell into the water.

Security guard Rick Rojo told 7News he saw the rider going up and splashing into the lagoon after he hit the wave. “It’s almost like he hit something,” he said. “I’m not sure. The JetSki almost came to a full stop, and he just catapulted over it, landed head first, feet in the air.”

Friends circled around to the spot where the rider fell but were unable to locate him. “His friends … as they went back by, they saw his abandoned JetSki, and they pointed out to me, ‘Look! That’s where he went in. That’s where he went in,'” said Rojo.

Recovery efforts remain ongoing as family members have stayed on the scene waiting for official word on their loved one.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.