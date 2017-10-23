FWC officers return stolen watercraft to owner

MIAMI (WSVN) - A personal watercraft has been returned to its rightful owner, thanks to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officers were on water patrol in the Upper Keys, June 20, when they spotted the vessel.

After doing some digging, the officers learned it was reported stolen three years ago from a Miami resident.

Investigators are now trying to track down the thief.

