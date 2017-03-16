FWC: Fernandez operated boat in fatal September crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed, Thursday, that former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was operating the boat during the fatal September crash.

According to the FWC’s 46-page report, Fernandez was behind the operating controls during the crash. Twenty-five-year-old Eduardo Rivero was the first occupant, the report states, stationed behind Fernandez, while 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias was the second occupant sitting in front of Fernandez.

The report adds that the boat crashed on the north side of the Government Cut, landing upside down. Fernandez’s boat was traveling southwest from the Atlantic Ocean before colliding with the jetty at a high-rate of speed. All of the occupants’ causes of death were blunt force trauma and drowning.

The toxicology report stated drugs and alcohol were a factor in the fatal crash, with cocaine found in Fernandez’s system at the time of the crash.

