Furniture store donates to family in need

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida furniture store gave a “generous gesture” to a family moving into their new home.

El Dorado Furniture donated new furniture to a family in Hallandale Beach.

The family got rid of their old furniture because it was in terrible shape, so the Hispanic Unity of Florida started working with El Dorado to help them.

Thanks to the donation, the family got brand-new beds, sofas, lamps, tables and chairs.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.