Fundraiser held in Plantation for triplets battling brain tumors

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to show their support for 8-year-old triplets who were all diagnosed with brain tumors.

Dozens of people gathered at the Quarterdeck Restaurant in Plantation for a special fundraiser to benefit Ellie, Gigi and Carmina Coseno.

The girls’ parents said it’s been three years since they took the triplets to the doctor and got the life-changing diagnosis. “We had them tested, and they all do, they all three have brain tumors, so it’s been a struggle,” said their mother, Kim Coseno.

One of the siblings has already undergone seven surgeries, and sadly, there are more operations to come. “We have to focus on Gabrielle having surgery,” said Kim. “She needs to have plastic surgery on her eye. Both of them do, and they have to get their tumors removed.”

Kim fought back tears as she shared her daughters’ brave battles. “After about two years of fighting this fight, just quietly in our own family, doing what we had to do, just surviving, going to the surgeries and the medical appointments, it was a lot,” she said.

Since moving to South Florida from Ohio, the Cosenos said things are slowly looking up. “We moved to Sunrise two years ago, and the support we have found in our own community has changed our life,” said Kim. “It’s unbelievable. I wouldn’t have survived without the support. We are so thankful.”

Former Miami Dolphins player O.J. McDuffie came out to support the cause, and the restaurant donated 20 percent of the proceeds to the Cosenos.

“We are filled with love from everybody that has helped us out in this process to get our children healthy, over the last few months,” said Kim.

The Costenos were able to raise about $5,000 for the triplets’ medical expenses.

