MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers lent a helping hand to a brother in blue, months after an off-duty motorcycle crash caused him to lose both of his legs.

The Firefighter’s Memorial Building in Miami served as the venue for “A Night Out for Ricky,” Saturday night. The event raised money for Miami-Dade Police Maj. Ricky Carter’s rehab.

Carter, a veteran officer, sustained critical injuries in the crash, which took place along Interstate 75 in Miami Lakes, May 7.

Speaking at the event, Carter made it clear that, while the accident claimed his legs, it did not take away his positive outlook on life. “I’m strong because of all of the support from each and every one of you in this room has given me,” he said. “You guys keep strong. You keep me motivated. You keep me inspired.”

Guests were treated to food, drinks and a silent auction — all while dancing the night away.

