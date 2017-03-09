Fugitives being caught by spin of wheel in Florida county

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff in Florida has come up with a novel way of publicizing fugitives wanted in his jurisdiction, selecting a weekly target with what he calls the Wheel of Fugitive.

For the past 18 months, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has selected one fugitive per week with the spin of a large green wheel, in brief videos posted to his agency’s Facebook page. Every Tuesday at 8 p.m., viewers can see which fugitive out of 10 possible mugs on the wheel will be the winner — or loser — to be pursued that week.

Ivey says the humorous, game-show approach has been successful. He says many of the fugitives have been turned in via tips from the public and some have turned themselves in.

