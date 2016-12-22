Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Intl. Airport already feeling holiday hustle

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after a technical difficulty caused delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, everything is back up and running, Thursday, just in time for the holiday travel rush.

Thursday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was busier than usual, as people waited in long TSA security lines that went several lanes deep before boarding their flights for the holidays.

According to AAA, due to low gas prices, more people will be traveling this holiday season than ever before — a record 103 million people.

Therefore, officials advise those planning to travel to expect crowds, stay patient and, most importantly, plan ahead to leave early to wherever your destination may be.

Many passengers traveling out of South Florida, Thursday, didn’t mind the lines, as they were excited to experience a “White Christmas” up north.

“I think this might be our first time traveling for Christmas,” said a young boy who was traveling to Virginia to see his grandmother. “We haven’t really been able to visit our parents for Christmas, and I’m not really in the Christmas mood yet because it’s Florida. You don’t really feel that Christmas is coming. Once I’m in Virginia, I feel a lot better.”

Although the airport was not as busy as expected, it is advised for those traveling to download boarding passes before arriving to the airport by checking in online. If available, curb-side check-in is another way to beat the lines.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.