Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suffers partial internet outage

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A partial internet outage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport caused long check-in delays, Wednesday night.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced a partial internet outage, Wednesday, at around 5:30 p.m., after construction crews accidentally cut a communication line. This is affecting six airlines, including Emirates, Azul, Spirit, Norwegian, Caribbean and Allegiant, as well as SunPass in the parking garage. JetBlue was also affected, but their backup system was working as of 10 p.m.

At around 10:30 p.m., the line made up primarily of Norwegian airline passengers shortened dramatically, and most of the affected airlines began boarding.

The airlines were able to manually check-in passengers.

“The airlines are working around it doing manual check-in, so they’re processing passengers but a little bit slower,” said Allan Siegel of FLL Community Outreach.

Repairs are underway with a few airlines affected. Check your airline for possible delays. Check in online and print your boarding pass. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) December 22, 2016

Some passengers had been waiting in line for three hours, as of 10 p.m. The line stretched all the way outside the terminal.

“We’ve been standing for two and a half hours,” said one man. “Live by the computer, die by the computer.”

Airport officials are trying to resolve the situation but are not sure how long it will take for everything to be up and running.

“This is a little bit insane. I’ve never seen anything like this, but, happy holidays,” one woman said.

Passengers are advised to arrive to the airport early as a precaution.

