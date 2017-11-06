FSU suspends all fraternities, sororities after student’s death

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State University has indefinitely suspended all fraternities and sororities at the school after a fraternity member from Broward died following an off-campus party.

FSU President John Thrasher made the announcement Monday.

“I want to send a serious message, I really do,” Thrasher said. “We’ve got a serious problem.”

Thrasher said the suspension of all Greek life activities is effective immediately. It comes after Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey, 20, died after attending an off-campus house party. Coffey was a civil engineering major from Pompano Beach.

“For this suspension to end, there will need to be a new normal for Greek Life at the university. There must be a new culture, and our students must be full participants in creating it,” Thrasher said in a statement. “They must work with us and demonstrate they fully understand the serious obligation they have to exercise responsible conduct.”

During the suspension, fraternity and sorority chapters at FSU will not be allowed to hold new member events, meetings, tailgates, or events such as socials or retreats. They will, however, be allowed to stay in their houses and have meal service.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.