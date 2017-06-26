Frost Science Museum hosts space exhibit

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Frost Science Museum is hosting a special exhibit focusing on outer space.

The Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is hosting Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience.

The special showcase allows guests to become astronauts for a day and learn more about life in outer space through multimedia presentations.

“It has a lot of hands-on experiences in which people can actually touch, experience the sort of things astronauts experience when we go to space, like how astronauts go to the toilet in space,” said Jorge Perez-Gallego, the curator of Astronomy and Exhibition.

The exhibit runs until Sept. 10.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.