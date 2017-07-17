WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a picture perfect event for a group of South Florida children looking for families of their own.

Florida International University’s Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum hosted a photo shoot on Sunday for 12 children who are all ready for adoption.

The Children’s Trust Miami Heart Gallery proudly played a key role. “These amazing community partners are able to come together and make a difference for these children who are in the foster care system, and help them feel special for a day,” said Children’s Trust spokesperson Sandra Camacho.

There are more than 500 foster children in Miami-Dade County ready for adoption.

