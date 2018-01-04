Frost advisory issued for parts of Broward, Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - As temperatures continue to drop, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for parts of South Florida.

Affected areas include Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade and areas in South Miami-Dade, including the cities of Homestead and the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday.

Experts predict temperature will drop between 33 and 36 degrees, increasing the potential for frost to form.

Plants left outside may be killed in if left uncovered, so it is recommended to bring in plants and make sure they are covered or secured for the cold.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.