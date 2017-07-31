Frontier passengers stuck on tarmac for over 2 hours at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight were trapped on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for hours, Sunday.

The flight coming out of Cincinnati had passengers trapped on the plane for over two-and-a-half hours.

“We got here about 5:30, and they only have two gates — Frontier — so they said one gate was broken and the flight on the other was delayed. We were on the tarmac for two-and-a-half hours,” said passenger Marilyn Price.

“She is on her way out right now, hopefully. We’ve been all sitting here for two-and-a-half hours waiting for everyone, and it’s not right,” said Murray Leopold who was waiting for his wife.

A spokesman for the airline confirmed the deplaning process was delayed due to “gate availability,” and they worked to get passengers off the aircraft as quickly as possible.

