SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An international soccer team made the play of the day at a South Florida children’s hospital.

Players from the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club showed up at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for a soccer-themed celebration, Thursday afternoon.

The young patients received autographs and some even showed off their soccer skills.

Patients @Nicklaus4Kids were overjoyed to meet soccer stars from @PSG_inside today. Thank you for bringing smiles to so many families! pic.twitter.com/M2f2jV9v3b — Nicklaus Children's (@Nicklaus4Kids) July 20, 2017

“For us, it’s a nice opportunity to give them a nice day and make them happy, spend some time with them, and hopefully make them happier,” said Saint-Germain player Kevin Trapp.

The team is set to play Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium next Wednesday as part of the International Champions Cup.

