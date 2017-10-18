Freedom Street among potential replacements for Hollywood confederate street names

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several names have been proposed as replacements for several street names named after confederate generals in Hollywood.

The names Freedom, Hope and Liberty have been offered up as potential replacements for Forrest, Hood and Lee Streets, all named after confederate generals and a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

After a recent public outcry, city officials decided to consider a change.

A vote is set for November to decide on the new names for the streets.

