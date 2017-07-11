MIAMI (WSVN) - The popular convenience store 7-Eleven celebrates it’s 90th birthday today (7/11).

Customers can pick up one free, small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating 7-Eleven locations.

7-Eleven expects to give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks today!

The celebration continues during what 7-Eleven is calling “Slurpee Week.” Slurpee lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks between July 12 – 18 and scan the 7-Evelen app will receive 11 free Slurpee drinks.

If you need help finding the nearest 7-Eleven, follow this link: www.7-eleven.com/Slurpee.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.