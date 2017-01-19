Free job fair offered in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A job fair being held at a Fort Lauderdale hotel will be free and sponsored by major companies.

Coast-to-Coast Fairs will host a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westin Fort Lauderdale, located at 400 Corporate Drive.

The main sponsors, according to the official website, will be Carnival, Verizon Wireless and the Transportation Security Administration, along with others. Coast-to-Coast Fairs said the job fair will be free, but asks attendees to bring at least 20 copies of their resume.

Dress code is strictly professional, and hundreds of jobs are expected to be offered.

For more information, visit this link: http://www.coasttocoastcareerfairs.com/career_fairs/details/FL/Fort_Lauderdale/January/10/2017/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.