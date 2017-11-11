Free food distributed at Fort Lauderdale church

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Channel 7 teamed up other groups to fight hunger in South Florida.

People lined up Saturday in Fort Lauderdale to get free food at New Hope Baptist Church.

Bags and carts were filled with meat, dairy and produce.

The groceries came from grocery giveaway food distributions and were part of an effort to teach the community about healthy eating.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.