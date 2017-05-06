MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians learned a life-saving lesson just in time for the summer.

An organization held a hands-on CPR training class at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Saturday. Students of all ages were invited to come out and learn the important technique.

One of the instructors said CPR can make the difference between life and death in medical emergencies. “Children have drowned because people don’t know how to do CPR, so they pretty much stand around and they call fire rescue, but then we wait,” said Prof. Karrington. “Any CPR is better than no CPR. Every minute is important, so them coming out to learn CPR is what we’re trying to do.”

The informative class was free.

