Frederica Wilson to visit 82 girls released by Boko Haram

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Congresswoman Frederica Wilson announced that she will personally visit the 82 girls recently released by Boko Haram.

Celebrations broke out among the South Florida Nigerian community after the Nigerian government announced the release of 82 Chibok girls who were kidnapped three years ago by the extremist group Boko Haram.

Wilson gathered with the local Nigerian community at the World of Life Bible Ministry church in Miami Gardens to celebrate. Wilson, along with several other lawmakers, brought awareness to the kidnappings through the Bring Back Our Girls social media campaign.

During the celebrations, Wilson said she will take the initiative to see the girls. “By Thursday, I will be in Nigeria,” Wilson said. “I will be in Nigeria to greet the parents, to greet the girls who have been released and to be there and let them know the United States Congress is standing with them.”

About 300 girls were kidnapped from a boarding school in 2014 by Boko Haram, an extremist group with ties to the Islamic State.

Last year, 21 Chibok girls were freed and have been in government care. Despite those that have been released, there are still 113 girls that are unaccounted for.

