Frederica Wilson: extension granted for Haitian immigrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s office, Haitian immigrants enrolled in the Temporary Protected Status program were granted an extension of six months, Monday afternoon.

According to the Miami Herald, Wilson has been fighting for an 18-month extension. She has worked with other Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including Haitian and immigration advocates.

Wilson told the Herald, “We just can’t deport people back to those conditions. Tent cities still remain from the earthquake.”

