Francis Suarez sworn in as new City of Miami mayor

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami’s newest mayor was sworn in, Wednesday afternoon.

Francis Suarez took the oath of office to become the 34th mayor of the Magic City.

“[I will] faithfully discharge the duties of mayor of the beautiful city of Miami,” said Suarez at the ceremony.

Suarez, a former Miami commissioner, replaces outgoing mayor Tomás Regalado.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Suarez’s father, Xavier, who was mayor of Miami back in the 1980s and 90s and currently serves as a Miami-Dade County commissioner.

