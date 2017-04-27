Framing, walls go up for Habitat for Humanity homes

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity put the framing and walls up for three homes, Thursday, as the future homeowners watched their homes take shape.

Habitat for Humanity is helping the three Broward families get closer to their dream of home ownership.

More than 25 Bank of America volunteers helped out as part of their Global Service Month.

“We are changing their lives right away,” Habitat for Humanity’s Alex Nesar said. “When they come out here, and they see their homes, they get so excited, and they want to keep coming out and helping, telling the community what Habitat is doing for them.”

7News is a proud Habitat supporter and sponsor.

If you’d like to help call 954-396-3030 in Broward.

In Miami-Dade, call 305-634-3030.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.