FPL works to restore power to East Coast as deadline approaches

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people in South Florida remain without power, however, Florida Power and Light is saying crews are working to meet their self-imposed deadline.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 14,130 customers in Miami-Dade and 2,890 customers in Broward were without power.

Save a few severe situations, FPL announced that they would have power restored to the east coast of Florida by the end of the day Tuesday.

However, for some, FPL efforts are still taking too long to reach them. The City of Coral Gables has issued a citation to FPL stating the company “… violated several sections of the City Code that are referenced in our official notice to the company. All fines imposed to FPL would be donated to charity for Hurricane Irma disaster relief.”

FPL released a statement in response to the citation, which read in part, “… frivolous lawsuits and ludicrous code violations that attempt to pressure us into providing preferential treatment for their City will not work. Our focus is on restoring power to all of our customers, and we will not be moved by self-entitled politicians who are looking for someone to blame for the City’s irresponsibly managed tree program.”

Some areas have gotten power, but for individual homeowners like Evelen Hodge, the wait for power continues. “I’ve been calling everyday. Matter fact, the day after the storm I started calling and informing them of my special situation — and everyday I get, ‘We’ll be there tomorrow, we’ll be there tomorrow, we’ll be there tomorrow,'” she said. “When tomorrow comes, I called again this morning: ‘by the end of day.’ I’ve been getting that everyday.”

A falling tree pulled the main line off of Hodge’s home, disconnecting her from the rest of the grid. This means that when FPL responded to her area, the rest of the homes around her had power, but not hers.

Another South Florida resident, Mayra Salazar, is also at her wits end.

“My mother is 72 years old in there, and if she dies of heat, I will be suing the [expletive] out of FPL and anyone under the sun who I can,” Salazar said. “I will be writing my congressman and my senator and the governor — and I hope that President Trump and Ivanka see this. ”

Over 2 million people in South Florida were left without power after Hurricane Irma hit Sept. 10.

